Our Commitment to Wildfire Safety
We've created a Community Fire Safety Program working with representatives from 40 different groups, including water districts, schools, the County of San Diego, fire agencies, telecommunications companies, disability rights groups and residents. Together, we've ensured that proper communication measures are in place in the event of any emergency situation.
Everything In Our Power
Learn about the work we are doing with local communities to help protect our region. This 30-minute documentary provides behind-the-scenes insight into our wildfire safety efforts.
Learn more about when we turn off power to protect public safety and the steps we take to restore power afterwards.
Discover where residents can go to get water and snacks, charge their phones, and get up-to-date information on outages.