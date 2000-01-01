How to Spot Scams

You can trust SDG&E staff and our professional affiliates. We constantly stay vigilant to protect our customers from scams, but from time to time, we hear about people, dressed in what appears to be an SDG&E or service uniform, visiting our customers’ businesses and homes. The fake employees tell the customer they need to perform a routine inspection. Then one of the imposters distracts the customer while the other steals any cash and other valuables.

Please note: During times of uncertainty, scams targeting utility customers increase. For this reason, we urge SDG&E customers to call the company’s Customer Contact Center at 1-800-411-7343, if they are suspicious about any coronavirus-related emails or calls they receive from people claiming to be with the company. Hours of operation: Monday - Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.