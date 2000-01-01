How to Spot Scams
You can trust SDG&E staff and our professional affiliates. We constantly stay vigilant to protect our customers from scams, but from time to time, we hear about people, dressed in what appears to be an SDG&E or service uniform, visiting our customers’ businesses and homes. The fake employees tell the customer they need to perform a routine inspection. Then one of the imposters distracts the customer while the other steals any cash and other valuables.
Please note:
During times of uncertainty, scams targeting utility customers increase. For this reason, we urge SDG&E customers to call the company’s Customer Contact Center at 1-800-411-7343, if they are suspicious about any coronavirus-related emails or calls they receive from people claiming to be with the company.
Hours of operation:
Monday - Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Protect Yourself
Make sure that anyone who tries to enter your home or business is wearing a real SDG&E-marked uniform.
Ask any SDG&E employee to display a company identification card.
Ensure that they have arrived in a SDG&E-marked company vehicle.
We will never leave your home or business unattended.
Note: We often hire contractors to complete smart meter work or provide information on energy efficiency programs, but our contractors will never ask you to leave your home or business for any reason.
If you haven’t called to request service or are not expecting a visit from SDG&E, request proper identification.
If you are suspicious, please call SDG&E at 1-800-411-7343.
Common Online Scams
Online “phishing,” or when someone sends a fake but authentic-looking email to you in hopes of getting your information, is becoming increasingly common. You can protect yourself. Always use caution, with communications from SDG&E and others, too.
Don’t download any attachments.
Don’t reply to the email.
Don’t provide any information – especially sensitive data like your credit card or your social security numbers.
We will never call you and demand your credit card information.
Sometimes scammers pose as SDG&E customer service professionals, and call our customers demanding payment for a past due bill.
Even if you have a past-due balance that needs to be paid, remember:
We will always provide past-due notices in writing before shutting off the service.
We will never proactively contact customers to get your credit card, banking or other financial information over the phone.
Never provide financial information by telephone unless you made the call.
Contact us directly at 1-800-411-7343 if you have any questions about resolving an outstanding balance.
You can also make secure online payments.