Please join us ONLINE for a Open House Q&A Webinar Session

SDG&E will be hosting a series of webinars for anyone interested in learning more about Public Safety Power Shutoffs, safety during a power-shutoff event and how you can be prepared for the threat of wildfires. Dates and times are listed below.

With fire season around the corner we want to continue to share important information about what SDG&E is doing throughout our service territory and your community to mitigate wildfire. We will have presenters online from Emerg Mgmnt, WRO,Veg Mgmnt,and Meteorology to talk about Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS), Community Resource Centers (CRC), fuels reduction programs and the future additions of weather stations and upgrades to our weather network. These teams will share with you what SDG&E is doing to keep the region safe. You will also have the ability to ask questions during and/or after the event.

You can view and listen to any of the webinars below on your preferred web browser.